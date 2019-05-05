Flynn, Margaret Mary Margie (nee Mannion ), born July 18, 1934, Co. Galway, Ireland and Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Loving wife of Robert Eugene Bob Flynn; dear mother of Peggy, the late Bobby, Tom (Rosenda), and Colleen Flynn. Grandmother of Maria, Tara, and Joseph Flynn. Sister of the late Colonel Thomas Joseph Tom Mannion, Jr. USAF (Helen), and Francis Lawrence Frank Mannion (Elise). Sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Margie attended St. Mark's High School, St. Louis University, and Fontbonne University. She taught for the St. Louis Archdiocese for 20 years, serving at St. Casimir's and Incarnate Word Elementary Schools. Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ascension Catholic Church, Little Chapel, 230 Santa Maria Drive, Chesterfield, Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at the church one hour prior to Mass. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards preferred. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019