Gillespie, Margaret Mary

(nee Murphy) Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, July 10, 2020. Peggy was born to the late Lawrence and Louise Murphy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, John F. Gillespie, and her sister Patricia Hutsler. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her three children: Lawrence (Kathleen), John, and Kathleen Gillespie Sanders (Scott); six grandchildren Aidan Gillespie (Angela Moret), Eileen Gillespie, Aurelia Gillespie, Robert Gillespie, John Gillespie, and Kate Gillespie, and one great grandchild Gustavo Gillespie. She is survived by her sister Judy Ferrari Quante (Don), many nieces, nephews, friends and former students.

Visitation will be at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, Thursday, July 16, 4-8 pm. Funeral at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church Friday at 10 am. Contributions to the Saint Louis University Billiken Club or St. Louis Zoo appreciated. The funeral mass can be seen on the St. Clement of Rome Facebook page.

