Margaret Mary Gillespie
1933 - 2020
Gillespie, Margaret Mary

(nee Murphy) Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, July 10, 2020. Peggy was born to the late Lawrence and Louise Murphy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, John F. Gillespie, and her sister Patricia Hutsler. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her three children: Lawrence (Kathleen), John, and Kathleen Gillespie Sanders (Scott); six grandchildren Aidan Gillespie (Angela Moret), Eileen Gillespie, Aurelia Gillespie, Robert Gillespie, John Gillespie, and Kate Gillespie, and one great grandchild Gustavo Gillespie. She is survived by her sister Judy Ferrari Quante (Don), many nieces, nephews, friends and former students.

Visitation will be at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, Thursday, July 16, 4-8 pm. Funeral at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church Friday at 10 am. Contributions to the Saint Louis University Billiken Club or St. Louis Zoo appreciated. The funeral mass can be seen on the St. Clement of Rome Facebook page.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Homeosfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
July 12, 2020
Dear Cousins, Janet, Sheri, and I are very sorry for your loss.
Michael Murphy
Family
July 12, 2020
Love and prayers to all of you. May your mom be held eternally in the arms of her beloved husband and Jesus.
LLBrochin Lawton-Brochin
Friend
July 12, 2020
Mrs. Gillespie was a teacher who encouraged her students to do their best. She really wanted them to excel, because she cared! I will never forget her as a teacher who really inspired me!
Larkin Skalas
Student
