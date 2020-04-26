Aunt Margie was the best. She was one of my dad's oldest and best friends. When I visited her with my sister in the past few months, she was obviously not feeling well or strong physicially but her mind was 100%. Unbeknowst to me, this would be the last time I would visit with her. We got in a decade of the rosary, told a few stories and just enjoyed being in her presence. When I was saying goodbye she just simply said "I have been so blessed in my life". If anyone can make it to 97 and have that as their attitude while nearing the end of life, they are someone I want to aspire to be like.

Kathy Carey

Family