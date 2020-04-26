Goldkamp, Margaret Mary (nee Fischer) April 22, 2020 passed away peacefully in her home. She was 97. Margie was the beloved wife of the late Bud (Raymond) for 64 years. Together they shared all that life had to offer - joys, sorrows, adventures and fun. Margie was the cherished Mother of six sons: Jack (Linda), Mark (Toni), Bob (Tricia), Dave ( Peggy), Paul (Jacque), and Jim (Kristin). Margie was Grandma of 21: Seth, Jacob, Caleb, Hannah, Noah, Amos, Asa, Lauren, Zach, Rachal, Lara, Robert, Jason, Megan, Joe, John, Mark (deceased), Henry, Jane, Anna, and Charlie. Grandma Margie was the great-grandmother of 29. Margie and Bud met at Presentation Parish young adult play production in St. John in the early 1940's. That play flopped, but one of life's great love stories played out after that for all the world to see. Margie was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and a 50-year active member of St. Anselm Parish and many other religious groups. She was a tiny little package of surpassing love and strength. Services: A private funeral will be held at St. Anselm and the family is being served by Collier Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent Depaul Society - St. Anselm Parish. www.colliersfuneralhome.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.