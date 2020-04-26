Margaret Mary Goldkamp
1922 - 2020
Goldkamp, Margaret Mary (nee Fischer) April 22, 2020 passed away peacefully in her home. She was 97. Margie was the beloved wife of the late Bud (Raymond) for 64 years. Together they shared all that life had to offer - joys, sorrows, adventures and fun. Margie was the cherished Mother of six sons: Jack (Linda), Mark (Toni), Bob (Tricia), Dave ( Peggy), Paul (Jacque), and Jim (Kristin). Margie was Grandma of 21: Seth, Jacob, Caleb, Hannah, Noah, Amos, Asa, Lauren, Zach, Rachal, Lara, Robert, Jason, Megan, Joe, John, Mark (deceased), Henry, Jane, Anna, and Charlie. Grandma Margie was the great-grandmother of 29. Margie and Bud met at Presentation Parish young adult play production in St. John in the early 1940's. That play flopped, but one of life's great love stories played out after that for all the world to see. Margie was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith and a 50-year active member of St. Anselm Parish and many other religious groups. She was a tiny little package of surpassing love and strength. Services: A private funeral will be held at St. Anselm and the family is being served by Collier Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent Depaul Society - St. Anselm Parish. www.colliersfuneralhome.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
(314) 298-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Margie was the best. She was one of my dad's oldest and best friends. When I visited her with my sister in the past few months, she was obviously not feeling well or strong physicially but her mind was 100%. Unbeknowst to me, this would be the last time I would visit with her. We got in a decade of the rosary, told a few stories and just enjoyed being in her presence. When I was saying goodbye she just simply said "I have been so blessed in my life". If anyone can make it to 97 and have that as their attitude while nearing the end of life, they are someone I want to aspire to be like.
Kathy Carey
Family
Your smile and strength will always be etched in my heart. Rest In Peace
Jacqueline Goldkamp
Family
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tom & Delma Masterson
Friend
