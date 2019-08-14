|
Judge, S.S.N.D., Sister Margaret Mary
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Saturday August 10, 2019. Beloved sister of Sr. Kathleen Judge SSND, Maryellen Judge, Patricia Milstein, Fr. Tony Judge CSSR, Larry Judge and the late Joe Judge. Our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life.
Services: Visitation at the Theresa Center (Motherhouse) 320 E. Ripa 63125 3:00 to 8:00 PM Prayer service at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial on Friday 11:15 AM with Interment in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Contributions to the School Sisters of Notre Dame appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019