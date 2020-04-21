Kovarik, Margaret Mary Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vincent James Kovarik; loving mother of Jay (Linda) and Matthew (Dina) Kovarik, Mary Fran (Rich) Patterson and Alan Kovarik; adoring grandmother of Anna, Molly, Grace, Phillip, Claire, Sydney, Stella, Samantha and Kathryn; cherished great-grand-mother of Landon. Our dearest sister in law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Private funeral services at St. John Catholic Church (Imperial), with private burial at St. John Catholic Cemetery (Imperial) in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020.