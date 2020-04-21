Margaret Mary Kovarik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kovarik, Margaret Mary Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vincent James Kovarik; loving mother of Jay (Linda) and Matthew (Dina) Kovarik, Mary Fran (Rich) Patterson and Alan Kovarik; adoring grandmother of Anna, Molly, Grace, Phillip, Claire, Sydney, Stella, Samantha and Kathryn; cherished great-grand-mother of Landon. Our dearest sister in law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Private funeral services at St. John Catholic Church (Imperial), with private burial at St. John Catholic Cemetery (Imperial) in lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved