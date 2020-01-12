Moore, Margaret Mary

Margaret Mary Moore passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2020 at the age of 93. Affectionately known as "Peggy", she was loved by her husband Patrick (deceased June, 2007) and their five children Linda (John) Hoffman, Pamela (Steven Frey) Moore, Patricia Duvall, Abigail (Ty) Keough, and David (Kim) Moore. Margaret is also survived by her nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Services: Join the family for a Mass at St. Gerald Majella (1969 Doughtery Ferry Rd., 63122) on

2/15/20 at 1pm.