Schrick, Margaret Mary (nee Vierling), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred Henry Schrick Jr.; dearest mother of Fred (Janet), Robert (Kathy) Schrick, Victoria (Curt) Huling, and Tracy (Chris) Williams; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many, Services: Funeral Tuesday, July 16, 9 a.m. from Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann) to Holy Trinity Church, 3500 St. Luke Lane, St. Ann. Interment National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Vincent De Paul Society at Holy Trinity. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m. www.colliersfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019