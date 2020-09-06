Jack - first I am so sorry for your loss! It was a crushing blow to both Leanne and I to learn of Ellens passing, we shared some tears here in our home together when we learned of the news.



My heart is broken, so I cant imagine how you are feeling. Please know that we cherish our memories of you and Ellen as our Michigan neighbors. The world has lost a fun, unique, and brilliant spirit. I feel the world is a little dimmer with her passing.



I know I dont have magic words to lessen the pain you are feeling- but I will tell you how impactful both you and Ellen were to the whole Pastene family in our years as neighbors.



Please pass our condolences to all of the kids, and know that our hearts and prayers are with you in this time.





Love, Bob and Leanne Pastene





Bob & Leanne Pastene

Friend