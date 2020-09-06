1/
Margaret "Ellen" Maurer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Maurer, Margaret "Ellen"

90, April 23, 2020. Memorial Mass at Ascension Catholic Church Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

For more info see Schrader.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
May 6, 2020
Sorry to hear of Ellens passing. Fond memories of occasional conversations and meetings many years ago. My sympathies to her family.
Martha Pierce
May 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Frances Silverman
Friend
May 3, 2020
John and I are so sad to hear of Ellens passing!! We always enjoyed chatting with Ellen and Jack!! Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Jack and with Greg & Stacie and boys and all the family! What a sweet lady!!!!
John & Peg Hafner
Friend
May 3, 2020
I know Margaret must have been a great mom because she has a wonderful daughter, Nancy who I am privileged to call friend. We went to Nerinx together but didnt click during high school. Now we enjoy a book club together.
I know losing her mom is hard for Nancy and the rest of the family.
Jeanne Samson
Friend
May 1, 2020
I didnt have a lot of time with Ellen but I did enjoy the times I did have. She will be missed. My thoughts are with her family.
Mary Skowyra
Friend
May 1, 2020
You are in our hearts, today and always.
Chris and Pace Bolling
Friend
April 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Nancy I am sorry for your loss of your mother. Moms are special people. May all your cherished memories sustain you through this difficult time. Wishing you and your family peace as you remember all the good times as a family you shared.
Janet Mayhew
Acquaintance
April 27, 2020
Jack - first I am so sorry for your loss! It was a crushing blow to both Leanne and I to learn of Ellens passing, we shared some tears here in our home together when we learned of the news.

My heart is broken, so I cant imagine how you are feeling. Please know that we cherish our memories of you and Ellen as our Michigan neighbors. The world has lost a fun, unique, and brilliant spirit. I feel the world is a little dimmer with her passing.

I know I dont have magic words to lessen the pain you are feeling- but I will tell you how impactful both you and Ellen were to the whole Pastene family in our years as neighbors.

Please pass our condolences to all of the kids, and know that our hearts and prayers are with you in this time.


Love, Bob and Leanne Pastene

Bob & Leanne Pastene
Friend
April 27, 2020
Dottie and I would like to extend to you and your family our sincere sympathy. A true and lasting friendship is indeed a blessing. We have had that with you and Ellen through the many, many years and for that we are very grateful. All the wonderful times we have shared and those memories will be with us always and continue to bring us much joy. Ellen will be greatly missed but she is certainly with God. All of you are, and will continue to be, in our thoughts and prayers. Dottie and Ed Filippine
Dottie & Ed Filippine
Friend
April 27, 2020
Jack, we were saddened to hear of Ellen's passing. We always had such fun together. We will remember her with a smile.
Mike Brougham
Friend
April 27, 2020
Jack, Ellen will be sorely missed. You and your family are in my prayers during this difficult time.
Tom Franken
Friend
April 26, 2020
An amazing woman and an amazing family. Sending my love to all.
Sif Fister
Family
April 26, 2020
A beautiful lady inside and out. She will be missed. Love, Steve and Wanda
Steve and Wanda Shreiner
Friend
April 26, 2020
I became friends with Mrs. Maurers daughter, Nancy, as a young impressionable teenager. Visiting their home opened my eyes to a mother very different than my own. I was in awe of her day to day elegance from the way she dressed to her interior decorating style. A far different style than my own familys. I dreamed of the day when I was an adult and I too could have a chartreuse floral print couch in front of a coffee/cocktail table on which rested a silver cigarette holder. I have fond memories of their whole family.
I hope the best for my dearest friend after this very difficult life event becomes part of her history. My love to you, Marcia
April 26, 2020
We are so sorry for your great loss. This is a lovely tribute. Prayers for peace and comfort for the family.Love, friends and neighbors,Dianne and Bill
Dianne Wilcox
Friend
April 26, 2020
Nancy I know your dear Mom will continue to be near you and Mother you from another realm. So sorry she passed at this difficult social time. Love, Mary Raizman
Mary Raizman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved