Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
Maus, Margaret

(nee Messmer), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mathias Maus; dear mother of Richard (Anne) Maus, Robert (Leslie) Maus and the late Margaret Garvin; dear grandmother of Matthew, Eric, Patrick and Rachel Maus, Sarah (Adam) Micich, Alexandria and Katherine Maus, and Chris Garvin; dear great-grandmother of Kira Garvin; our dear cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. on Monday, August 12 at 10 a.m. Interment

Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
