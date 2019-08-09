|
Maus, Margaret
(nee Messmer), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mathias Maus; dear mother of Richard (Anne) Maus, Robert (Leslie) Maus and the late Margaret Garvin; dear grandmother of Matthew, Eric, Patrick and Rachel Maus, Sarah (Adam) Micich, Alexandria and Katherine Maus, and Chris Garvin; dear great-grandmother of Kira Garvin; our dear cousin and friend of many.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. on Monday, August 12 at 10 a.m. Interment
Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019