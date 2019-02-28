St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Meert, Margaret P. (nee Hampton), Monday, February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Domien R. Meert of 71 years; dear mother of Robert J. (Rosalie) Meert, Barbara K. Atchison and the late Domien R. (surviving Eileen) and the late Steven L. Meert; dear grandmother of Anna (Steve) Mueller, Domien Meert IV, Connie (Mark) Foster, Stephanie (John) Robert, Jennifer (Scott) Sommerkamp, John (Deb) Meert, Nicole (Tim) Warren, Michele Meert, Danielle Meert and Eran (Danielle) Atchison; dear greatgrandmother of Lucas Mueller, Margaret Mueller, Domien V, Hannah and Caroline Meert, Thomas Robert, Samantha Robert, Victoria Meert, Ryan Sommerkamp, Jack, Grant, Mia Meert, Miles, Olivia Warren, Austin and Logan Atchison; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, March 2, 9:30 a.m to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Missouri Botanical Garden. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
