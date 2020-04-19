Gundlach, Margaret 'Peggy' Pauley 80, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020, after being diagnosed with pancreatic and lung cancer, as well as the COVID virus. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Frank N. Gundlach, and their children: Gerald J. Gundlach (Lauren), John B. Gundlach (Coral), and Jennifer A. Gundlach (Michael). Also by her six grandchildren, Sarah, Ben, Kurt, Elise, Jackson, and Logan, as well as her sister, Jeanne Smith. Peggy graduated from Mary Institute and with honors from Centenary College for Women. For 12 years she worked at Whitfield School in St. Louis as the administrative assistant to the Head of School, during a period of rapid growth and evolution. Her grace, humor, patience and wit had immense impact on the success of the school. Peggy was a lifetime lover and supporter of the arts, an avid reader, and daily crossword guru, making her a valuable member of any trivia team. As a longtime member of the St. Louis Zoo, she loved animals and wildlife, from her 'grand-dogs' to the wide range of birds that made their home around her other community in Florida. She loved traveling as well - both around the world to all seven continents, to the homes of her extended family, and to her beloved Rocky Mountains in Colorado. A deeply loved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, she will be remembered as a relentlessly positive spirit, with a ready smile and ability to see the best in everything, and in everyone. Services: Services and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations in her name can be made to Whitfield School – 175 South Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.