Margaret R. Kelly
Kelly, Margaret R.

(nee Silies), Entered into rest Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Kelly. Loving mother of Jeff Kelly and Michael Kelly. Sister of the late Floyd Silies. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Wednesday, August 12, 11:30 a.m. at the HUTCHENS MORTUARY and CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Road, Florissant. Interment

Jefferson Barracks National

Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association VISITATION WEDNESDAY 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Friends and family may express condolences and share memories at

www.HutchensFuneralHomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:30 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
AUG
12
Funeral
11:30 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
or

