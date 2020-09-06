Renaud (Schnurbusch), Margaret Rose

Born April 24, 1924 in Apple Creek, Mo. Passed peacefully into eternal life on Sept. 1, 2020 at Cape Albeon Senior Community. Beloved wife of the late Eldon Renaud. Dear mother of Carolyn (William) Braun, Norman (Joanne) Renaud, Eldon Renaud Jr., Mary (Gerald) Humes, Christine (Thomas) Sinks and Ceil (Kyle Rhodes) Renaud. Loving grandmother of 19; great- and great-great-grandmother to many more. Dear sister of Verna Buchheit; beloved sister-in-law of Clara Schloss and Leo (Barbara) Renaud.

Led by her faith, Margaret was an avid Cardinals fan, life-long learner, world traveler, accomplished seamstress/crafter, and fierce gamer. Never idle, her handiwork continued even in her last days, making COVID-19 masks for staff and friends. But by far, her favorite pastime was visiting with cherished family and dear friends at Cape Albeon.

Services: Visitation and memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, 10:30 a.m., Sat., Sept. 19. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.