Speights, Margaret "Maggie"
Margaret "Maggie" Mary Brennan Speights, 65, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully, joining her daughter Mel, on February 5, 2020. We will celebrate Maggie's life beginning with visitation at 4:00 pm, and service at 5:00 pm, on Wednesday, February 12, at Liberty Christian Church, 427 East Kansas Street, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Foundation for Women's Cancer (foundationforwomenscancer.org). You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.