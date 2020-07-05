Baker, Margaret Steel

Monday, June 29, 2020: beloved wife of the late Gerry W. Baker; dear mother of David S. (Sara) Baker, Jane A. (Norm) Mueller, and Gary S. (Patti) Baker; grandmother of Michael (Katie) Baker, Katy (Drew) McCart, Caroline (Austin) Macfarlane, Lisa (Travis) Kladiva, Lori (Phil) Miller, John (Lauren) Mueller, and the late Cameron Baker; great-grandmother of six; and dear friend to all.

Marge was a graduate of Purdue University, Class of 1955 and Kirkwood High School Alumni Class of 1951.

Services: Funeral services will be private. Memorials to SSM Hospice. www.boppchapel.com