Margaret Steel Baker
Baker, Margaret Steel

Monday, June 29, 2020: beloved wife of the late Gerry W. Baker; dear mother of David S. (Sara) Baker, Jane A. (Norm) Mueller, and Gary S. (Patti) Baker; grandmother of Michael (Katie) Baker, Katy (Drew) McCart, Caroline (Austin) Macfarlane, Lisa (Travis) Kladiva, Lori (Phil) Miller, John (Lauren) Mueller, and the late Cameron Baker; great-grandmother of six; and dear friend to all.

Marge was a graduate of Purdue University, Class of 1955 and Kirkwood High School Alumni Class of 1951.

Services: Funeral services will be private. Memorials to SSM Hospice. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
