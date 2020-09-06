Madigan, Margaret "Peggy" Sweeney

71 years, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., Sept. 1, 2020.

Beloved wife of Jim Madigan; dear mother of Maureen (Matt) Lawrence, Kelly (Shaun) Felber, Jim Madigan, Jr., and the late Molly Catherine; loving grandmother of Lucy, Marcy, Cooper, Molly and Jake; dearest sister of Maryann (Gary) Maher, Kathy (late John) Sullivan and the late Michael Sweeney and Patricia (Ron) Edelen; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. Mon. Sept. 7 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, St. Charles and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, with 10:30 a.m. Mass to follow at Assumption Catholic Church, O'Fallon. Interment Our Lady Cemetery.