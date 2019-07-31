Pendino, Margaret T. (nee O'Brien) July 29, 2019; fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved wife of the late Dominic P. Pendino Mickey; loving mother of Mary Margaret Zurney, Gina (Eric) Hart, Dominic (Carmie) Mick Pendino, Paul Pendino and the late Rosemarie (the late Charles) Scott; dearest grandmother of Erin (Yad) and Megan, Brandon (Emily), Shannon (Eric), Douglas (Shana) and Kate, Kara and Logan (Brittany), Levi (Katie) and Aaron, Paul II, Philip and Dominic; great-grandmother of 7; dear sister of Ellen O'Sullivan, Eugene Butch O'Brien, and the late Florence Bamert, Mary Findall, Sheila Walsh and Jack, Pat, Tim and Ray O'Brien; our dear aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. Services: Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights, MO 63043. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 7:30 at Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO. Donations to . Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Kevin & Ellen O'Sullivan Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019