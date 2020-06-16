Margaret "Margie" Thomure
Thomure, Margaret "Margie"

(nee Nelson) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, June 13, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to Terrence Thomure; loving mother of John Thomure, Joseph (Suzanne) Thomure and Gail (Clay) Trautman and the late infant Michael Terrence. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Then taken to Seven Holy Founders for 12p.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUN
18
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
