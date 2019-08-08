Cornbleet, Margie

Passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Don "Ducky" Cornbleet; dear mother of Jane Holtgrave; and Jimmy Cornbleet (Suzy); loving grandmother of Amy Chatten (Josh) and Molly Cornbleet; great-grandmother of Kai and Sterling Chatten; sister of the late Mary Silverman (late Edward) Silverman; dear aunt of Sandy Wasserman (Frank) and Joan Baker (Bob). Beloved companion of the late Don Steele.

Margie was a loving mother, and friend to so many. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her kindness and feistiness. She worked in various retail establishments and was a dedicated community volunteer, most recently at Missouri Baptist Hospital.

Margie's family will be holding a private gathering. Memorial contributions preferred to charities benefiting children or a . BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE