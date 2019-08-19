Hermelin, Margie

(nee Scarato) back home into the Arms of the Lord Sat., Aug. 17, 2019. Loving wife of the late Victor Hermelin; dear mother and mother-in-law of Cyndi (Ron) Miano, Chris (fiancee Catherine Kokkinakis) Fragale, mother-in-law of Debbie Fragale, the late Sheree Gay Fragale and Lynda Dawn Walters, mother-in law of Tim (Chris) Walters; dear grandmother of Chris and Brett Fragale, Ryan and Jenna Miano-Hines, Cara, Timothy (Molly), Nina and Zac Walters; great-grandmother to all her many great-grandchildren; dear sister and sister-in-law of Linda (Richard) Moeller, the late Arthur (Doris) Scarato and Guido Scarato; dear aunt of Russ (Karen), Bob (FiFi), Gary (Michelle) and Greg (Stephanie) Scarato, Marge (Ed) Henrichs, Robin (Dave) Kruse, Bob (Kim) and Mark (Jackie) Pedroli.

Services: A gathering will take place Tues, Aug. 20, 1:00 p.m. at Bonhomme Church, 14820 Conway Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 until time of service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margie's name may be made to SpreadTheCure.org. Immediately following service a Celebration of Margie's life will be held at Italia-American Bocce Club, 2210 Marconi Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. A Buchholz Mortuary West Service. Online guest book www.buchholzmortuary.com.