Margie Hermelin

Service Information
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO
63017
(636)-532-2400
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Bonhomme Church
14820 Conway Rd
Chesterfield, MO
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Bonhomme Church
14820 Conway Rd
Chesterfield, MO
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Italia-American Bocce Club
2210 Marconi Ave.
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Hermelin, Margie

(nee Scarato) back home into the Arms of the Lord Sat., Aug. 17, 2019. Loving wife of the late Victor Hermelin; dear mother and mother-in-law of Cyndi (Ron) Miano, Chris (fiancee Catherine Kokkinakis) Fragale, mother-in-law of Debbie Fragale, the late Sheree Gay Fragale and Lynda Dawn Walters, mother-in law of Tim (Chris) Walters; dear grandmother of Chris and Brett Fragale, Ryan and Jenna Miano-Hines, Cara, Timothy (Molly), Nina and Zac Walters; great-grandmother to all her many great-grandchildren; dear sister and sister-in-law of Linda (Richard) Moeller, the late Arthur (Doris) Scarato and Guido Scarato; dear aunt of Russ (Karen), Bob (FiFi), Gary (Michelle) and Greg (Stephanie) Scarato, Marge (Ed) Henrichs, Robin (Dave) Kruse, Bob (Kim) and Mark (Jackie) Pedroli.

Services: A gathering will take place Tues, Aug. 20, 1:00 p.m. at Bonhomme Church, 14820 Conway Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 until time of service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margie's name may be made to SpreadTheCure.org. Immediately following service a Celebration of Margie's life will be held at Italia-American Bocce Club, 2210 Marconi Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. A Buchholz Mortuary West Service. Online guest book www.buchholzmortuary.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019
