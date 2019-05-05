St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Dotta, Margie Nell 87, longtime resident of Kirkwood, passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 22, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Paul and Cordelia Meador. Beloved wife of the late Richard August Dotta. Cherished mother of Jeanne (the late Tom), Marilyn (Tom), Rick (Suzanne), Rosemary (Tom) and Marguerite (Steve). Treasured grandmother of Matt, Janice, Rosemary, Amanda, Max, Mitchell, Jasmine, Hailey, Tony, Nick, Luke, Andy, Timmy and Macy. Caring great-grandmother to 10. Adored sister of Paul (Delores), Leon (Theresa), Rosemary (George) and Joe. Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Committal Service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Fri. May 17 at 1:15 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to American Cancer Association or the . www.boppchapel.com
