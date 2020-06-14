Akins, Marguerite Elise

62, passed Monday, June 8, 2020, after a twenty-two month battle with brain cancer. She's survived by her husband of 40 years, Larry Akins; son, Brad (Paige), daughter, Amanda (Scott) Greubel, and four grandchildren: Anderson and Benjamin Akins, Aubrey and Avery Greubel.

Elise was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be sorely missed but forever remembered. She was employed for 32 years at Signature Medical Group, starting as a receptionist and retiring following the onset of her illness as Director of Operations. Her work ethic and determination inspired all those who knew her.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Mon., June 15, from 4-8 p.m. Memorial Service at Peace Lutheran Church, Tue., June 16, 10 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to Head for the Cure.