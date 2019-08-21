|
|
Cendekowitsch, Maria
(nee Mashold) on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Cendekowitsch; dear mother of Anna (Patrick) Auberry and Richard (Kathy) Cendekowitsch; dear grandmother of Jeffrey (Tracy) and Lisa; dear great-grandmother of Noel and RJ; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 1051 Gravois, on Saturday, August 24 at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to sunnyhillinc.org or Lafayette Industries appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019