Csik, Maria

86, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Maria was the beloved wife of the late Anton Csik; dearest mother of Stefan (Karen), Iris (Chris), John (Helen), and the late Tony (Mary); loving grandmother of Stacey (Arthur) Williams, Allison (Travis) Greenwood, Emily Csik, and Daniel Csik; dear great-grandmother of A.J. Williams; dear sister of Paul Gross, Jr.; and many relatives in Germany.

Services: Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, from 2-6pm at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis Missouri 63109. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 23 at 10am at Cure' of Ars Catholic Church, 670 South Laclede Station Road, 63119. Interment immediately following Mass at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 10180 Gravois Road 63123. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maria's memory to Jesuits Central and Southern Province 4511 West Pine Blvd 63108 or School Sisters of Notre Dame-Central Pacific Province 320 East Ripa Avenue 63125, or a are greatly appreciated. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com