Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Grillo, Maria Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Domenico Grillo; loving mother of Daniela (Enzo) Egidi; dear grandmother of Massimo, Luca and Sofia; dear sister of Antonio (Janice) Paladino, Lidia (Salvatore) Loprete, Graziella (the late Nuccio) Iannolo, and the late Dominic (Carmela) Paladino, Andrea (Maria) Paladino and Carmela (the late Dominic) Ianni; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, February 25, 9:15 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) for 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
