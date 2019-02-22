|
|
Grillo, Maria Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Domenico Grillo; loving mother of Daniela (Enzo) Egidi; dear grandmother of Massimo, Luca and Sofia; dear sister of Antonio (Janice) Paladino, Lidia (Salvatore) Loprete, Graziella (the late Nuccio) Iannolo, and the late Dominic (Carmela) Paladino, Andrea (Maria) Paladino and Carmela (the late Dominic) Ianni; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, February 25, 9:15 a.m. to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Valley Park) for 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019