Alexander, Marian Ann (nee Schuette), 83, Tues., May 26, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Matthew Alexander and Mark Alexander; grandmother Of 4 and great-grandma of 8 and dear sister of Eleanor Koebel. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 1:00 p.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation Fri., 12 Noon - 1 p.m.



