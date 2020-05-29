Marian Ann Alexander
1937 - 2020
Alexander, Marian Ann (nee Schuette), 83, Tues., May 26, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Matthew Alexander and Mark Alexander; grandmother Of 4 and great-grandma of 8 and dear sister of Eleanor Koebel. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 1:00 p.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation Fri., 12 Noon - 1 p.m.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 29, 2020.
4 entries
May 28, 2020
Another of the " old guard" gone home. Family may not remember me but, Eleanor should. Your sorrow is her victory. Hugs a d blessings.
Margie Jacob
Friend
May 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. She will be missed.
Beverly Sammons
Friend
May 28, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of sorrow.
Mark Guenther
Friend
May 28, 2020
I miss you and I Love very much
Matthew Alexander
Son
