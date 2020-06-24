Marian Ann "Poochie" Naumann
1934 - 2020
Passed June 22, 2020 at Southview Memory Care, Affton, MO

Preceded in death by her husbands Franklin L Anderson and Herman "Budd" Naumann and her brothers Charles Boerschig (TX) and Robert Boerschig. Marian is survived by her sister, Dolores Haar and her children Diane (Dennis Cochran) Anderson, Marion (Gary) Stern (CA), Patti (Geno) Vernaci, Robert Anderson, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.

Poochie will always be remembered for her laughter, her wry wit and her love of elephants and jeans (as a child she kissed her jeans she loved them so much) as well as her love of music and the circus. There will be no services (Covid) she will be cremated and her ashes scattered near the The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee – please consider donating to sanctuary https://shop.elephants.com/give

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home
1081 Jeffco Blvd
Arnold, MO 63010
6362965272
