Menne, Marian B.

of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving wife of the late Robert P. Menne; beloved daughter of the late William A. and Evelyn A. Menne; devoted mother of Sharon Menne, William R. (Debra) Menne, Linda (Mark) Craddock, Michele (Marvin) Kuhlmann, and Lisa (Joseph) Siegler; cherished grandmother of 25 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Walter (Kathy) Menne, Joan (Dallas) Petry, Carol (Robert) Blubaugh; Marian is also preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Menne; granddaughter, Jennifer Craddock; great-grandson, Sullivan "Sulley" Menne; brothers, Earl Menne, Harold Menne, Clifford Menne, Lester Menne; sisters, Ruth Martin, Mary Menne, Darlene Jenkins, Arleen Reininger, June Menne.

Memorials may be made in Marian's name to St. Louis Children's Hospital, 1 Children's Pl., St. Louis, MO 63110 in memory of Sullivan "Sulley" Menne.

Services: Due to COVID-19 and members of the family being at high-risk, service will be held privately. The family wishes to thank you for your understanding and support.