Schroeder, Marian C.

(nee Popp) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guy O. Schroeder; loving mother of Wayne (Susie), Robert (Karen), Donna (Joseph) Grasso, Diane (Thomas) Healey and Raymond (Nancy) Schroeder; adoring grandmother of 25 and great-grandmother of 42. Our dearest sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Mark Catholic Church, 4200 Ripa Ave. 63125, on Friday, July 17, at 11:30 a.m. Private Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to deGreeff Hospice House appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.