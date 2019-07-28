Menz, Marian E. age 87, died on July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Leo Menz; loving mother of Stephen, Suzanne, Patricia, Diane, Karen and Robert; and loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services: Memorial Mass is Saturday, Aug. 17, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in St. Louis, MO with interment at St. Lucas Cemetery. Memorial gathering will be held later that day. Memorial contributions can be made to an Alzheimer's and Dementia organization(s).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019