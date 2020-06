Preiss, Marian E.

(nee Dulle), died peacefully on Tuesday, June 3, 2020. Cherished wife of the late John P. Preiss; loving daughter of the late Alphonse and Jane Dulle; dear sister, aunt and friend.

Services: Private family visitation and service. Interment at St. Lucas Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. www.boppchapel.com