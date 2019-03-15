Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Frances Irwin. View Sign

Irwin, Marian Frances (nee Walsh), 91, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Vincent F. Irwin of 57 years before his passing in 2006. Loving mother of Elaine (John) Leigh, Bobbie (Michael) Garstang, Vincent P. (Judy) Irwin, Maureen (Charles) Hoppin, Jayne (Danny) Morton, Patrick (Terri Job) Irwin, and Julia (Bradley) Roberson; Cherished grandmother of John (Nikki), Ericka (Jeff) Piggott, Elizabeth (Jerome) Robinson, Hallie Flanagan, Monica (Douglas) Krey, Emily Jayne Garstang, Vincent M. (Katie), Elizabeth Irwin, Kathryn Irwin, Thomas Irwin, Maura (Brandon Garcia) Dennison, Douglas Russell Irwin, Marian (Andrew) Sextro, Julie Johnson, Greg (Annie) Morton, Katie Morton, Michael Morton, Shannon (Vaughn) Masek, Samantha (Josh Svoboda) Irwin, John J. (Tricia) Orlando, Jenifer Arens, Blake Roberson; treasured great-grandmother of 34; adored sister of Patricia Tucker, and James (Maureen) Walsh; dear sister-in-law of Thomas Fitzgerald. dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Marian was preceded in death by her parents Patrick T. and Jane Walsh; her three brothers, Joseph, Donald and Robert, and one sister, Sheila Fitzgerald; her two grandchildren, Timothy Garstang and Marcus Irwin. Services: Procession from Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles) at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 to Immaculate Conception Dardenne - Chapel, 7701 Hwy N, (Dardenne Prairie) for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. VISITATION Friday, March 15 at Hutchens-Stygar from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions appreciated to a .

