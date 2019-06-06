Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Send Flowers Obituary

Desloge, Marian Franciscus Falk fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born December 22, 1929 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Dr. O.P.J. Falk and Marian Franciscus Falk. Beloved wife for 62 years of the late Taylor Stith Desloge; dear mother of Marian Lindsay Desloge Guenther (the late Rick and her special friend Rod) of Wichita, KS, Madeleine Desloge Kemp (Dennis) of Phoenix, AZ, Stephen F. Desloge (Ann), George Taylor Tim Desloge (Maria), Michael Allan Desloge (Marybeth), Phillip C. Desloge (Carolyn), all of St. Louis, MO, and Judeth Desloge Egan (Thomas) of Libertyville, IL. Loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Lindsay Falk Gardner (the late Don) of Wichita, KS and the late Katherine Falk. Marian will be remembered as an inspiration to her family and friends for her ability to remain strong and committed to her community and loved ones, yet gracious and humble in her poise and ability to bring those around her together. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff of St. Agnes Home, Seasons Hospice Services, and Compassionate Nursing Services. Services: A Private Memorial Mass will be held. Memorials appreciated to St. Agnes Home, 10341 Manchester, St. Louis, Missouri 63122 or to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, 977 Lakeview Pkwy., Ste. 140, Vernon Hills, IL 60061. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





