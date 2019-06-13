|
|
Kinsella, Marian Ruth (nee Taylor) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Dearest mother of Kimberly Kinsella and Laurie Behnen; loving grandmother of James (Kristi) Dodson, Lance Meyer, Shane Meyer, Nicholas Hebert, Nicole Behnen and Andrew Behnen; great-grandmother of Savannah and Sophie Dodson; dear sister of the late Thurn Larson, Anna Hall, Adrienne McCrady and Lynn Seib; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, June 15, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation Friday, 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 13, 2019