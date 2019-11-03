Marian Lorraine Ecker

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Fenton, MO
Obituary
Ecker, Marian Lorraine

(nee Maier) Beloved wife of the late William G. Ecker Jr.; loving mother of John Gestrich and Patricia Follmer; cherished grandmother of Denise Hornsby, Erin Korobey, Cheryl (George) Sirois, & Erika Gestrich and great-grandmother of Julia & Scarlett. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She was a devoted member of Daughter Of America and the Eastern Star.

Services: Funeral Fri., Nov 8, 2019 10:00 am at JAY B SMITH FENTON CHAPEL, 777 Oakwood Dr. Interment Jefferson Barracks. Vis Thur. 4-8PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
