Ecker, Marian Lorraine
(nee Maier) Beloved wife of the late William G. Ecker Jr.; loving mother of John Gestrich and Patricia Follmer; cherished grandmother of Denise Hornsby, Erin Korobey, Cheryl (George) Sirois, & Erika Gestrich and great-grandmother of Julia & Scarlett. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She was a devoted member of Daughter Of America and the Eastern Star.
Services: Funeral Fri., Nov 8, 2019 10:00 am at JAY B SMITH FENTON CHAPEL, 777 Oakwood Dr. Interment Jefferson Barracks. Vis Thur. 4-8PM.