Poetz, Marian P. (nee Walton), Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of Henry A. Poetz; dear mother of Cathy (the late Kevin) Lanigan, Linda (the late Dan) Crimmins, Karen (Joe) McLafferty, Steve Poetz and John (Sandra) Poetz; our dear grandmother of 17, great-granndmother of 11, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Masks are required. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.