Poertner, Marian R.

(nee Schmitz), age 84, of Wildwood, Missouri, born

September 22, 1935 in Chesterfield, Missouri daughter of Ernest and Hannah (nee Setje) Schmitz, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Bethesda Nursing Home, Ellisville Missouri.

Marian was an employee of F.W. Woolworth offices in St Louis, MO for 25 years. When their doors closed, Marian became a full-time homemaker. Her parents were experiencing health problems, and she met their every need.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Hannah (Setje) Schmitz, her husband Roy Poertner, and brothers Ernest Jr and Vernon. She is survived by sister-in-law Louise Schmitz (Don) Brune, nephew David (June) Schmitz, nieces Karen Schmitz and Linda (Eric) Holbrook, 12 great-nephews and nieces, and 15 great-great-nephews and nieces. Our dear cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral service at Bethel United Methodist Church, 17500 Manchester Road, Wildwood, Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel UMC. Visitation Monday, January 13, 2020, 9:00 a.m. until service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.