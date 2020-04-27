Wallace, Marian Rose Marian Rose Wallace, 80, was born in Philadelphia, to Henry and Nellie Colarelli. Beloved wife of the late Laurance M. Duessel (from 1957 to 1985) and William H. Wallace (from 1996 to 2018). Dear sister of Henry Colarelli and the late Betty A. Cressey. Loving mother of Steven (Becky) Duessel, Rich (Cassie) Duessel, Dennis (Annette) Duessel, and the late David (survived by Trish) Duessel. Dear step-mother of William (DeDe) Wallace and Ann (Aaron) Klaser. Loving grandmother of Anna (Jim) Brusselback, Sharon Duessel, Amanda (Jason) Hall, Stephanie Duessel, Nikki White, and Leandra Capkovic. Dear great-grandmother of Hunter David Hall and Ricky White. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend. Marian was an exceptional woman. She started her journey in Philadelphia. In 1952, her father's business brought them to St. Louis. She attended and graduated from Mehlville High School in 1956. After high school she started attending DePaul School of Nursing. With her marriage to her high school sweetheart Laurance, in July 1957, she put her nursing on hold to raise her soon to be 4 sons. When the boys were little, they enjoyed camping, fishing, canoeing and sightseeing. Once the boys got older, she went back to college. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude, from Maryville College in May 1980. A Master's Degree in Health Service Management from Webster University in October 1983. After her husband died in 1985, she poured herself in to more schooling, work and being a mother and grandmother. In May of 1995, she earned a Master's Degree in Nursing from the University of Missouri. She was inducted in to the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. The Barnes College of Nursing recognized Marian as an Adult Nurse Practitioner. She was also certified by the American Association of Diabetes Educators as a Diabetes Educator. She worked at St. Anthony's Hospital and Christian N.E., before practicing on her own. In 1996, she married a loving man, William Wallace. They retired in 2001, bought a 39' motorhome, which Marian drove, and travelled extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Marian also got certified as a scuba diver and took many beautiful pictures of reefs, sharks and other fish, which then adorned their walls. They eventually sold the motorhome and bought an RV trailer, which they parked in an RV park in Bushnell, Florida. For many years they would stay in Florida during the winters, where Marian would do many community activities, including square-dancing, jewelry making, and Amateur Radio operation. Sadly, in December 2018, William passed away, as did her son David in 2016. During the last year of her life, she joyfully welcomed 2 great-grandsons in to her life. We all loved her very deeply and will miss her forever, as will her cat Oreo. Services: Services will be held at a later date through Kutis Funeral Home in South County.

