Drakos, Marianna Taussig

Marianna Taussig Drakos passed away Sunday morning, September 20, after living a full life of 98 years.

She attended Washington

University and devoted her life to her family and friends. Her inquisitive mind and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.

Marianna is survived by three children, Carol Stayton, Timothy Holekamp, and William Holekamp, as well as ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.