Dwyer, Sister Marianne CSJ Of Nazareth Living Center, on Sun., March 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of late John F. and Mary Evelyn Dwyer (nee Bergen); dear sister of Fran Wurm and Jim Dwyer; an aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ. Services: Visitation at Nazareth Living Center on Mon., March 18 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. FEY SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
