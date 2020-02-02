Bearden, Marianne Josephine

Marianne Josephine Bearden (nee Mueller) died peacefully Sunday, January 26, 2020 in St. Louis at the age of 74.

Marianne is survived by her husband of 52 years, James Ronald Bearden; children, James Ronald Bearden, Jr. (Amber), Jennifer Marie Smith (Tony) and Jacqueline Anne Parsons (Scott); grandchildren, Adam Joseph Smith, Noah Gregory James Bearden, Elisabeth Anne Bearden, Joshua David Bearden, Ryker Charles Bearden and Dorothea Ryan Parsons. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Mueller; father, Andrew Mueller; and sister, Vivian Wiese.

Marianne was born on September 19, 1945 in St. Louis. She was an RN for over 30 years working in labor and delivery and postpartum at St. Anthony's Medical Center. Marianne was a generous individual who loved her husband, children, grandchildren and animals. She enjoyed watching the Blues, Cardinals and Days of our Lives.

Please celebrate Marianne's life by making a donation to Stray Rescue of St. Louis or an organization of your choice.