Spiegelhalter, Marianne K.

Marianne K. Spiegelhalter (nee Kessler), age 87, died peacefully on August 17, 2019 in Arlington Heights, IL. She was born on April 17,1932 to the late Edward and Lillian Kessler. Beloved wife of the late C.C. Spiegelhalter Jr.; beloved father of Thomas (Jean) and the late Mary (Allan) Schmidt; loving grandfather of Kelly (Patrick) Mitchell, Kari Spiegelhalter, Conrad, Allan (Kelda) and Charles (Morgan) Schmidt and 2 great-grandchildren. She was a 1954 graduate of Washington University and was active as a Pi Beta Phi, a proud association she would keep all her life. Marianne was a devoted homemaker, and found happiness with her husband of 62 years, in family, tennis, golf and delighted all with her incredible gardening and stitchery skills.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri 1201 Macklind Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110.