Wiesehan, Marianne (nee Rataj) Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Wiesehan; dear mother of Robert (the late Belinda) Wiesehan; dear grandmother of Spencer (Rick) and Bradley (Stacy) Nash; dear great-grandmother of Trevor Nash; dear sister of Georgia Derickson and the late Robert Rataj. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, May 7, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mrs. Wiesehan was a member of The South County Art Association. Contributions to The Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.





