Montileone, Mariano Mike age 95, of Saint Peters, Missouri passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born in St Louis, Missouri on February 23, 1924 to Dominic and Gioacchina Montileone (nee Rocco). Beloved husband of the late Josephine Montileone (nee Dibartolo), and loving brother to eight siblings: three brothers and five sisters, . Like a father to many he was known as Uncle Mike to all. Services: Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri 63376. Another visitation will be Thursday, June 6, from 9-10 am at Saints Joachim and Ann Catholic Church, 4112 McClay Rd, St Charles, MO 63304, with a Mass following at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 4, 2019