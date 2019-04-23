Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maribeth "Sam" Sizemore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sizemore, Maribeth Sam passed away, surrounded by her loving family, at Evelyn's House on April 18, 2019 at the age of 73. Sam was the daughter of the late Bert and Dorothy Gates and is survived by her husband Ted Sizemore, her children Tony (Tricia) Sizemore and Nicole (Greg) Martin and her four grandchildren. Sam was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and after graduating from St. Elizabeth High School, she embarked on a 30+ year career as a flight attendant with Ozark, TWA and American Airlines. She traveled the world and was passionate about exploring new places and creating new friendships along the way. Sam's family meant the world to her and she to them. She was a beloved sister to Nancy (Larry) Adams, Robert (Linda) Gates, Bert Gates, Deborah Julien, Tom (Pat) Gates, and Sheila Towey. She was a beloved sister-in-law to Pat (Lynn) Sizemore and Robin (Tom) Willcock. She was the cool and fun aunt to seventeen nieces and nephews, thirteen great-nieces and nephews and had a large extended family, all of who she loved immeasurably. Sam lived a remarkable life filled with endless love, laughter, travel, cooking and adventures. She was the ultimate entertainer and the life of any party. Her vibrant spirit, infectious laugh and gorgeous smile made others happy just being near her. She was a treasured friend to so many in St. Louis, Palm Springs and around the world. Sam will be deeply missed but is now reunited with cherished family and friends she has not seen in a very long time. In keeping with Sam's wishes, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of her extraordinary life will be planned for a future date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions honoring Sam may be directed to Evelyn's House -

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019

