Melton, Marie A.

(nee Chall) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, September 12, 2020. Dear wife of the late Wayne Melton; dear step-mom of J.W. Jr., Freddie Sr., George, Dale Melton and the late Patricia Neighboro; dear grandma and great-grandma; dear sister of Audrey Zugnaier, Jeannette Trunk and Sr. Marilyn Chall O.S.F.; aunt, cousin and friend.

Marie was a member of the Sisters of St. Francis, Oldenburg, IN for 27 years (1945-1972).

Services: Due to Covid-19 visitation and funeral Mass will be private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Sisters of St. Francis, PO Box 100, Oldenberg, IN 47036, appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL service.