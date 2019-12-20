|
|
Valenti, Marie A.
(nee Studnicki) Age 97, At home with Christ on Wed., Dec. 18, 2019. Loving mother of John (Pamela) Valenti and Sharon (Michael) Savens; awesome grandmother of Anthony (Elizabeth) Savens, Christine (Doug) Savens, John (Samantha) Valenti and Patricia Savens-Luedde; great-grandmother to John Valenti, Matteo and Mauriella Savens and Tayler Luedde; our dear aunt and friend. Services: Visitation at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Kingshighway) Mon., Dec. 23, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019