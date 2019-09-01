Dryden, Sr. Marie Angelique OP

died on July 12, 2019 in Dominican Convent, Sparkill, NY. Born in St. Louis, MO, on October 9, 1934, she entered the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill on September 8, 1953. Sr. Marie Angelique taught at the following schools: St. Thomas More, St. Kevin, St. Dominic High School, and St. Simon School. She also served at the Catholic Education Office, Queen of Peace Center and served as administrative assistant at the YMCA. Sr. Marie Angelique was Novice Director, member of the Executive Team and a founding member of the Jerusalem House of Prayer. She is survived by her sisters, Sr. Frances, OP, Sr. Constance Eleanor, RSCJ, Geraldine, Clotilda, Carmelite and Anne and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on September 7 at St. Simon the Apostle Church at 10 a.m. Luncheon will follow at St. Simon's.