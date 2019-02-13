St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Beck, Marie C. (nee Rodgers), Passed away suddenly, Friday, February 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Jeffery Beck; loving mother of Sarah (Charles) Morris and James Beck; dearest grandmother of Ethan and Jackson Morris; sister of Helen Vollmer and Gloria Traczyk; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Private services will be held at a later date; in lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019
