Casey, Marie C. (Morheuser)

at the age of 93, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died peacefully on Sun., Sept. 29, 2019. Beloved mother of eight, Meg Benben (Rick) of Lenexa KS; Marilyn Casey (the late Allan Bacon) of Trinidad CO; Paul Casey, Marie A. Casey (Kenn Entringer) and Martha Casey-Philipp (Conrad) of St. Louis; Mary Brinovec (the late Kirk) of St. Charles MO; Monica Casey of Christiansted, St. Croix; and the late Michelle Casey of St. Louis. Cherished grandmother of Matt Benben (Heidi Kuster), Rachel Arnett (Clint) and Andrea Nichols (Eric) of Kansas City KS; Patrick Casey (Heather) of Salt Lake City UT; Anna Entringer, Marie Philipp-Branneky (Tyler), Chase Philipp and Cole Philipp of St. Louis; and Wyatt and Alex Brinovec of St. Charles. Adored great-grandmother of Adele, Lilli and Clara Benben, Luke and Kate Arnett, and Tyler, Ben, Maggie and Abbie Nichols, all of Kansas City. Preceded in death by her former husband, Paul E. Casey, born in Middleton WI; her parents, Martin H. and Marie (Werthe) Morheuser; and her siblings, Martin P. and Marilyn Morheuser.

Born in St. Louis on May 30, 1926, she graduated from Incarnate Word Academy (1943) and Webster College (1947) with a degree in sociology and minor in P.E. She joined the St. Louis City Parks Department in 1947, working with Irving Clay at Mullanphy Park, 10th and Cass, when it became one of St. Louis' first integrated playgrounds in 1950. She married in December 1950 and made a vocation of marriage and family, raising her children in Northwoods. When her youngest was three, she became certified to teach. She taught K, 1st and 2nd graders at Mark Twain School in north St. Louis until retiring in 1988, mastering several reading curricula to help students succeed. She instilled in all her children a love of reading, art and music, a great appreciation of diversity and dedication to community. She was a dear friend and inspiring role model to many. She gave her all as a dedicated mother; talented teacher; gifted seamstress, artist and quilter; pianist, actress and choreographer; competitive athlete; community-builder; parish organizer (Ascension in Northwoods and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Ferguson); faithful friend; and prayer companion. As her final act of service, she donated her body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Services: Memorial Mass to be celebrated Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m., at Mother of Good Counsel Home, 6825 Natural Bridge Rd. 63121. A Mass of Celebration will be held Nov. 9 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1115 S. Florissant Rd. 63121, with Visitation from 8:30-10 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Our Lady of Guadalupe School or Mother of Good Counsel Home.

